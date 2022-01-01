Buy disc brake variant of TVS Star City Plus by paying just 8 thousand rupees, will get long mileage of 86 kmpl

You can now buy the disc brake variant of TVS Star City, which is preferred for its long mileage, with a very simple plan, read details.

There is a wide range of mileage bikes in the two wheeler sector, which includes bikes from Bajaj to Hero and from TVS to Honda, in which today we are talking about TVS Star City Plus which is a popular bike of its company.

To buy TVS Star City Plus, you will have to spend from Rs 69,505 to Rs 72,005, but if you have so much money together, then know here the complete details of taking this bike home on easy down payment plan.

According to the down payment and EMI calculator given on BIKEDEKHO, a website that gives information about the two wheeler segment, if you buy a disc brake variant of this bike, then the bank associated with the company will give a loan of Rs 75,361 for this.

After this loan, you will have to pay a minimum down payment of Rs 8,374 and after that pay a monthly EMI of Rs 2,761 every month.

The loan tenure for this TVS Star City Plus loan has been fixed by the bank for 36 months and the bank will charge an interest rate of 9.7 percent per annum on this loan amount.

If you want to buy this bike, then after this down payment plan, know its features, specification and complete details of mileage.

,read this also– These top 3 bikes come in a small budget of only 55 thousand, gives big mileage up to 96 kmpl)

TVS Star City Plus is a popular mileage bike of its company, whose two variants have been launched by the company in the market. Talking about the engine and power of this bike, the company has given a single cylinder engine of 109.7 cc in it.

,read this also– Hero Pleasure Plus vs Honda Dio: Mileage, Style and Price, who is the best deal, know here)

This engine generates 8.19 PS of power and 8.7 Nm of peak torque and is mated to a 4-speed transmission. Talking about the braking system of the bike, the company has given a combination of disc brake in the front wheel and drum brake in the rear wheel.

Regarding the mileage of the bike, the company claims that this bike gives a mileage of 86 kilometers per liter and this mileage is certified by ARAI.

The starting price of TVS Star City Plus is Rs 69,505, which goes up to Rs 72,005 on its top variant.

Important notice: The bike loan, down payment and interest rates depend on your banking and CIBIL score, which can be changed by the bank in case of a negative report.