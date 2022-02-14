Auto

Buy Double Disc and ABS variants of Honda X Blade by paying Rs 13,000, just this much monthly EMI

If you want to buy Honda X Blade stylish bike, then know here the complete plan to buy it through easy down payment plan.

The bikes that are most in demand in the bike segment of the two wheeler sector are 100 cc mileage bikes which come in low budget.

But there are some bikes that are liked for their premium design and features, one of which is the Honda X Blade which is an aggressive design commuter bike.

The Honda X Blade double disc variant has a starting price of Rs 1,16,285 (ex-showroom) which goes up to Rs 1,34,398 on-road.

If you want to buy this stylish bike, then we are telling about that easy down payment plan in which you can take this bike home by paying just 13 thousand rupees.

According to the online down payment and EMI calculator, if you buy the double disc variant of this Honda X Blade, then the bank will give a loan of Rs 1,20,958 for this.

After this loan, you will have to pay a minimum down payment of Rs 13,440 and after that pay a monthly EMI of Rs 4,353 every month.

The repayment tenure of the loan on Honda X Blade has been fixed by the bank for 3 years and the bank will charge interest at the rate of 9.7 percent on the loan amount.
After knowing the down payment plan of the bike, now you know the complete details of the features and specification of this bike.

Talking about the engine and power of Honda X Blade, the company has given a 162.71 cc single cylinder engine which generates maximum power of 13.8 PS and peak torque of 14.7 Nm.

Talking about the braking system of the bike, the company has given a combination of disc brakes in its front and rear wheels, with which a single channel anti-lock braking system has been installed.

Regarding mileage, the company claims that this bike gives a mileage of 57 kilometers per liter and this mileage has been certified by ARAI.

Important notice: The loan amount, down payment and interest rate available on Honda X Blade depend on your banking and CIBIL score.

If you report negative in your banking and CIBIL score, then the bank can make changes in the plan of loan amount, down payment and interest rates accordingly.


