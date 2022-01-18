Buy fast and strong style KTM Duke 125 for just 85 thousand, the company will give guarantee and warranty plan

In case you are a sports activities bike fanatic however have a low funds to purchase, learn right here the particulars of the supply to take the KTM Duke 125 residence at lower than half the value.

The phase of sports activities bikes is undoubtedly small in the two wheeler sector, by which there are choose bikes, however the quantity of people that like this phase is sort of excessive.

On this sports activities bike phase right now we’re speaking about KTM Duke 125, a well-liked and premium sports activities bike of this phase which is appreciated for pace and style.

When you purchase this bike from the showroom, then you definitely will should spend Rs 1.70 lakh for this, however by way of the supply talked about right here, you possibly can take this bike residence for lower than half the value.

Immediately’s supply has been given on this bike by the second hand two wheeler shopping for web site BIKES24 which has posted this bike on its website and priced it at Rs 85,000.

In keeping with the info given on the web site, the mannequin of this KTM Duke bike is 2019 and it has coated 21,794 km up to now. The possession of this KTM Duke 125 is first and its registration is registered in DL 09 RTO workplace, Delhi.

On buying this bike, the company is providing a one-year warranty plan with sure circumstances, together with a seven-day a reimbursement guarantee plan.

In keeping with this a reimbursement guarantee, for those who purchase this bike and discover any defect in it or you don’t prefer it, then you possibly can return it to the company.

,learn this additionally– The nation’s most cost-effective prime 3 cruiser bikes that give nice mileage with strong styling, learn full particulars)

After returning the bike, the company will refund your full cost to you with none questions or deductions. If you wish to purchase this bike after studying this supply, then right here you possibly can know the full particulars of the options and specification of this bike.

,learn this additionally– These prime 3 bikes are available in a small funds of just 55 thousand, provides huge mileage as much as 96 kmpl)

Speaking about the engine and energy of this bike, it has a 124.7 cc engine which generates 14.5 PS of energy and 12 Nm of peak torque and is mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

Speaking about the braking system, disc brakes have been given in its entrance and rear wheels with which a single channel ABS system has been given.

Relating to mileage, the company claims that this bike provides a mileage of 48.05 kmpl and this mileage has been licensed by ARAI.