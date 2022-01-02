Buy Hero HF Deluxe with Self Start, Alloy Wheels and i3s Technology by paying just 7 thousand, you will get 83 kmpl mileage

If you are looking for a long mileage bike in a low budget, then know here the complete details of Hero HF Deluxe to take home in a very easy way.

The bike segment of the two wheeler sector has the highest demand for mileage bikes which come in low budget, in which today we are talking about Hero HF Deluxe which is a popular bike of its company which is known for long mileage and low price. is preferred.

If you buy this bike, then for this you will have to spend from Rs 52,700 to Rs 63,400, but if you do not have such a big budget, then know here the complete plan to buy this bike on a very easy down payment.

According to the down payment and EMI calculator given on the two wheeler segment information website BIKES24, if you buy the self-start alloy wheel and i3s technology variant of this Hero HF Deluxe, then the company attached bank will give a loan of Rs 68,524.

After getting the loan on this bike, you will have to make a minimum down payment of Rs 7,616 and then pay a monthly EMI of Rs 2,444 every month.

The tenure of this loan available on Hero HF Deluxe has been kept by the bank for 36 months and the bank will charge interest at the rate of 9.7 percent per annum on this loan amount.

If you want to buy this bike, then after this down payment plan, know the complete details of the features and specification of this bike.

Hero HF Deluxe bike is a low budget long mileage bike which the company has launched in the market with five variants. Talking about the engine and power of this bike, the company has given a 97.2 cc single cylinder engine which is based on fuel injection technology.

This engine generates 8.02 PS of power and 8.05 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 4-speed gearbox. Talking about the braking system of the bike, a combination of drum brake has been given in its front and rear wheels.

Regarding mileage, the company claims that this bike gives a mileage of 83 kilometers per liter and this mileage is certified by ARAI.

Important notice: The loan, down payment and interest rate plan available on this bike depends on your banking and CIBIL score.

If there is a negative report in your banking or CIBIL score, then the bank can make changes in these three accordingly.