Buy Hero Passion Xpro with 86 kmpl mileage with disc brake by paying 31 thousand, the company will give 1 year warranty

You will get strong mileage with style when Hero Passion Xpro bike will be taken home after buying it from here for half the price, read full details.

In the bike segment of the two wheeler sector, many bikes are preferred for their mileage and features with some mileage, in which we are talking about Hero Passion X Pro which is counted among the best selling bikes of its company.

If you buy this bike from the showroom, then for this you will have to spend from Rs 49,800 to Rs 60,900 but we will tell you about the offer in which you can take this bike home for half the price.

Today’s offer has been given on this bike by the website BIKES24, which has posted this bike on its site and has kept the price of 31 thousand rupees.

According to the information given on the website, the model of this bike is 2013 and it has run 1,04,409 km so far. The ownership of this passion bike is first and its registration is registered in DL 01 RTO office, Delhi.

The company is offering one year warranty plan and seven days money back guarantee plan with certain conditions on the purchase of this bike. According to this money back guarantee, if you buy this bike and you don’t like it within 7 days, you can return it to the company.

After returning the bike, the company will refund your full payment to you without any questions or any deduction. If you want to buy this bike after reading this offer, then now know the complete details of its specification and mileage.

In Hero Passion Xpro, the company has given a 109.15 cc single cylinder engine that generates power of 9.5 PS and peak torque of 9 Nm, which is mated to a 4-speed gearbox.

Talking about the braking system of the bike, a combination of disc brake in the front wheel and drum brake in the rear wheel has been given. Regarding mileage, the company claims that this bike gives a mileage of 86 kilometers per liter and this mileage is certified by ARAI.