Buy Hero Pleasure Plus Xtec by paying 8 thousand, get style with light weight and mileage of 63 kmpl

If you want to buy Hero Pleasure Plus Xtec, then know here complete details of its down payment, EMI apart from its mileage and specification.

Among the long range in the scooter segment of the country, there are some scooters that come with light weight and stylish design, in which today we are talking about the Xtav avatar of Hero Pleasure Plus which is a very stylish and mileage scooter. .

To buy this scooter, you will have to spend from Rs 62,220 to Rs 71,420 but here we will tell about the plan in which you will be able to buy this scooter through a very easy down payment.

According to the down payment and EMI calculator given on the BIKEDEKHO website, if you buy the drum cast variant of this Hero Pleasure, then the bank associated with the company will give a loan of Rs 75,288 for that.

After getting this loan, you will have to pay a minimum down payment of Rs 8,365 and after this down payment, you will have to pay a monthly EMI of Rs 2,713 every month.

The repayment period of the loan on Hero Pleasure Plus has been fixed by the bank for 36 months and the bank will charge an interest of 9.7 percent per annum on this loan amount.

After knowing this down payment plan, if you want to buy this scooter, then now know the complete details of this scooter. Talking about the engine of Hero Pleasure Plus, it has a single cylinder engine of 110.9 cc which generates 8.1 PS of power and 8.7 Nm of peak torque.

In the braking system of the scooter, the company has installed a combination of drum brakes in its front and rear wheels. With which the combination of alloy wheel and tubeless tire has also been given.

Regarding mileage, the company claims that this scooter gives a mileage of 63 kilometers per liter and this mileage has been certified by ARAI.

Important notice: The loan, down payment and interest rate plan available on this scooter depends on your banking and CIBIL score.

In case your banking and CIBIL score reports negative, the bank is free to make changes in the loan amount, down payment amount and interest rates as per their convenience.