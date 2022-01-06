Buy Hero Splendor Plus Black and Accent variants by paying just 8 thousand, will get long mileage of 80 kmpl

If you like Hero Splendor Plus, then know here the complete details of buying its Black and Accent variants with very affordable plans.

In the motorcycle segment of the two wheeler sector, those mileage bikes are most in demand, which come in a low budget, in which today we are talking about the Black Ascent variant of Hero Splendor Plus which for its mileage as well as style. is preferred.

If you buy the Black Ascent variant of Hero Splendor Plus, then for this you will have to spend Rs 68,860 but here we are telling you about the plan in which you will be able to take this bike home with a very easy down payment.

According to the down payment and EMI calculator given on BIKEDEKHO, a website that gives information about the two wheeler sector, if you buy the Black Ascent variant of Hero Splendor Plus, then the bank associated with the company will give a loan of Rs 72,526.

On this loan, you will have to pay a minimum down payment of Rs 8,059 and then pay a monthly EMI of Rs 2,603 ​​every month.

The loan tenure on this variant of Hero Splendor has been fixed by the company for 36 months, with which the bank will charge interest at the rate of 9.7 percent on this loan amount.

If you want to buy this variant of Hero Splendor Plus after reading this plan, then read here the complete details of its features and specifications.

In the Black Ascent variant of Hero Splendor Plus, the company has given a 97.2 cc single cylinder engine that generates 8.02 PS of power and 8.05 Nm of peak torque and this engine is mated to a 4-speed gearbox.

Talking about the braking system of the bike, the company has given a combination of drum brakes in its front and rear wheels. Regarding mileage, the company claims that this Hero Splendor Plus gives a mileage of 80.6 kmpl and this mileage is certified by ARAI.

Important notice: The plan of loan, down payment and interest rates available on the Black Ascent variant of Hero Splendor Plus depends on your banking and EMI. .