Buy Hero Splendor Plus with 80 kmpl mileage with alloy wheels by paying 8 thousand, EMI will be like this

If you want style along with long mileage, then know here the complete details of the plan to buy Hero Splendor Plus in a very easy way.

Some bikes are also preferred for their style among bikes with long mileage in the motorcycle segment of two-wheeler.

In which today we are talking about Hero Splendor Plus which has made a strong hold in the 100 cc segment.

If you buy this bike, then for this you will have to spend from Rs 64,850 to Rs 70,710.

But you do not have such a huge amount to give at once, so here you can know the complete details of the plan to buy this bike on easy down payment.

According to the down payment and EMI calculator given on the two-wheeler sector information website BIKDEKHO, if you buy which self with alloy wheel variant of this bike, then the bank associated with the company will give a loan of Rs 72,825 on this bike.

After getting the loan on this bike, you will have to make a minimum down payment of Rs 8,092 and you will have to pay an EMI of Rs 2,615 every month.

After knowing the down payment plan of Hero Splendor Plus, now you know the details of the features and specification of this bike.

Hero Splendor Plus has been launched by the company in the market with five variants, in which the 97.2 cc single cylinder engine which is based on fuel injected technology.

This engine generates 8.02 PS of power and 8.05 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 4-speed gearbox.

In the braking system of the bike, the company has given a combination of drum brakes in its front and rear wheels. With which the tubeless tire has been added.

Regarding the mileage of the bike, the company claims that it gives a mileage of 80.6 kilometers per liter and this mileage is certified by ARAI.

Important notice: The loan, down payment and interest rates available on this Hero Splendor depend on your banking and CIBIL score.

If your banking and CIBIL score report negative, then the bank can make changes in the loan amount, down payment and interest rates accordingly.