Buy Hero Xtreme 160R with ABS with Double Disc Brake by paying 13 thousand, this will be EMI

Want to buy a good sports bike in a low budget, then know here the complete details of the offer to buy Hero Xtreme 160R with very easy down payment.

The craze of sports bikes in the country is highest among the youth, keeping in mind that all the major automakers have launched low budget to premium priced bikes in this segment.

In which today we are talking about the Hero Xtreme 160R coming with an attractive design in such a low budget, which is a popular bike of its company.

If you buy this bike, then for this you will have to spend from Rs 1.11 lakh to Rs 1.16 lakh but you do not have a budget of Rs 1 lakh, then here we will tell you to buy this bike on a down payment plan of just Rs 13 thousand. Full details of

According to the down payment and EMI calculator given on the website BIKEDEKHO, which gives information about the two wheeler segment, if you buy the double disc variant of this bike, then the bank associated with the company will give you a loan of Rs 1,19,568.

On this loan, you will have to pay a minimum down payment of Rs 13,285 and after that an EMI of Rs 4,298 will be paid every month.

The loan period on this bike from the bank has been kept at 36 months and the bank will charge interest at the rate of 9.7 percent per annum on the loan amount.

If you want to buy this bike, then after the down payment plan, now know the complete details of its features, specification and mileage.

The company has launched the mid-range Hero Xtreme 160R sports bike in the market with four variants. Talking about the engine and power of this bike, it has a 163 cc single cylinder engine which is based on air-cooled fuel injected technology. .

This engine generates maximum power of 15.2 PS and peak torque of 14 Nm, mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

Talking about the braking system of the bike, a combination of disc brakes has been given in its front and rear wheels, with which a single channel ABS system has been installed.

Regarding the mileage of Hero Xtreme 160R, the company claims that this sports bike gives a mileage of 55.47 kmpl and this mileage has been certified by ARAI.