Buy Hero Xtreme 200S Stylish Sports Bike by paying just Rs.14 thousand, this will only make monthly EMI

If you are fond of driving sports bikes but are unable to buy due to being expensive, then know here the plan to buy Hero Xtreme 200s on easy down payment.

The segment of sports bikes is quite small in the two-wheeler sector but the number of youth who like it is quite high. Major companies like Hero, Honda, Suzuki, Yamaha and Bajaj get the maximum number of bikes in this segment.

In which today we are talking about Hero Xtreme 200S which is the best selling sports bike of its company. You will have to spend Rs 1.27 lakh to buy this sports bike.

But if you do not have such a big budget of Rs 1.27 lakh, then here we will tell you the complete plan to take this bike home for just 14 thousand.

But before knowing that plan, you should know the complete details of the features and specification of this bike, so that you do not have to go anywhere else for this information.

Hero Xtreme is a powerfully styled sports bike which the company has launched in only one variant. The bike has been given a single cylinder 199.6 cc engine which is an engine based on oil cooled technology.

This engine generates 18.08 PS of power and 16.45 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 5-speed gearbox. In the braking system of the bike, the company has given disc brake in its front wheel and rear wheel, with which a single channel ABS system has been given.

Regarding the mileage of Hero Xtreme 200S, the company claims that this bike gives mileage of 40 to 54 km. Talking about the features of this bike, features like LED headlights, LED taillights, full digital instrument console, gear position indicator and turn by turn navigation and call alert based on Bluetooth connectivity have been given.

After knowing the details of the features and specification of this bike, now you know the complete details of taking this bike home for 14 thousand.

According to the down payment and EMI calculator given on the two-wheeler segment information website BIKEDEKHO, the bank associated with the company will give you a loan of Rs 1,31,203 on this bike.

After this loan, you will have to make a minimum down payment of Rs 14,578 after which you will have to pay a monthly EMI of Rs 4,690.

The loan tenure on this bike has been kept at 36 months and the bank will charge interest at the rate of 9.7 percent per annum on the loan amount.