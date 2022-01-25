Buy Honda Activa 125 from here, will get 1 year warranty with 60 kmpl mileage

Honda Activa 125, whose starting price is 75 thousand rupees, you can now buy it for less than half the price in this company’s offer, read details.

The scooter segment of the two wheeler sector has a wide range from low budget to premium scooters, whose price starts from Rs 50,000.

In which today we are talking about Honda Activa 125, the best selling scooter in the country which is liked for its style and mileage.

If you buy Honda Activa 125 from the showroom, then for this you will have to spend from Rs 74,157 to Rs 82,280, but through the offers mentioned here, you can take this scooter home for less than half the price.

BIKES24 has listed this Honda Activa 125 on its site and priced it at Rs.28 thousand. According to the information given on the website, the model of this scooter is 2015 and it has run 73,703 km so far.

The ownership of this Honda Activa 125 is first and its registration is registered at DL 08 RTO office, Delhi. On purchasing the scooter, the company is also offering a seven-day money back guarantee plan along with a one-year warranty.

According to this money back guarantee from BIKES24, if you buy this scooter and you don’t like it or find any defect in it, you can return it to the company within 7 days.

After returning the scooter, the company will refund the full payment to you without any deduction in the payment made by you. After knowing this offer, if you want to buy this Honda Activa, then here you can know the complete details of the features and specifications of this scooter.

Talking about the engine and power of Honda Activa 125, a 124 cc engine has been given in it. This engine generates 8.29 PS of power and 10.3 Nm of peak torque, mated to an automatic transmission.

In the braking system of the scooter, the company has given a combination of disc brake in the front wheel and drum brake in the rear wheel. Regarding the mileage of the scooter, the company claims that this scooter gives a mileage of 60 kilometers per liter and this mileage has been certified by ARAI.