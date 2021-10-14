Buy Honda Activa with 1 year warranty for just 21 thousand, the company will give full money back if you do not like it

Honda Activa is the best selling scooter in the country which has also been at the first position in the month of September. If you want to buy it, then this company is giving an offer to buy this scooter for just 21 thousand rupees.

People are now liking the scooter segment of the two-wheeler sector as a bike, due to which companies launch attractive scooters with mileage in this segment.

In which today we are talking about the best selling scooter Honda Activa in the country which is the best selling scooter of its company. If you buy it from the showroom, then for this you will have to spend from Rs 69,080 to Rs 72,325.

If you do not have such a big budget, then here we are telling about the offer on this Honda Activa in which you can take this scooter home for just 20 thousand rupees.

But before knowing this offer, you should know the complete details of the features and specification of this Honda Activa. Honda Activa is the most liked scooter of its company, whose four variants have been launched in the market.

In this scooter, the company has given an engine of 109.51 cc, which is a SI engine based on fan-cooled technology. This engine generates the power of 7.79 PS and peak torque of 8.79 Nm. The transmission of this scooter is automatic.

Regarding the mileage of the scooter, the company claims that this scooter gives a mileage of 60 kilometers per liter. After knowing the details of the features and specification of Honda Activa, now you know the offers being offered on this scooter.

Second Hand Scooter, Second Hand Honda Activa, Second Hand Activa, Honda Activa Second Hand, Certified Honda Activa, Used Honda Activa

(read this also– These top 3 bikes run after smelling petrol, give mileage up to 100 kmpl)

Actually, this offer has been given by CARS24, a website selling second hand vehicles, which has listed this scooter on its site, whose price has been kept at just 21 thousand rupees.

(read this also– Top 3 best selling scooters in the month of September, which give more mileage and style at a lower price, read details)

According to the information given on the website, the model year of this scooter is 2014 and its ownership is second. The scooter has covered 29,103 kms so far. Its registration is registered in the HR-51 RTO offer of Haryana.

The company is also giving 7 days money back guarantee along with 1 year warranty on the purchase of this scooter. With this money back guarantee, you can return the scooter to the company if you do not like it during the day of purchase.

After returning this Honda Activa, the company will refund your full payment to you without any questions and without any deduction.