Buy Honda City with premium features for 4.8 lakhs on zero down payment, the company will give guarantee and warranty plan

Honda City with premium features and design, which starts at Rs 11.15 lakh, this company is offering to buy it in a budget of just 5 lakhs.

There is a long range of premium sedans in the car sector of the country, with the largest number of cars from companies like Honda, Hyundai, Maruti and Tata.

In which today we are talking about Honda City which is a premium sedan and is well-liked due to its design and features.

The starting price of this car is Rs 11.16 lakh, which goes up to Rs 15.11 lakh on the top model, but here we will tell about the offer in which you will be able to take this car home for less than 5 lakhs.

But before knowing that offer, you should know every small detail of the features and specification of this car. Honda City is the company’s best selling premium sedan, whose three variants the company has launched in the market.

In this sedan, the company has given a 1498 cc engine which is offered with both petrol and diesel variants. Talking about its petrol engine, this engine is 1.5 liter capacity which can generate power of 121 PS and peak torque of 45 Nm. This engine is mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Talking about the features of the car, it has an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system which supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Connect.

Along with this, features like car connected technology, push button start-stop, automatic climate control, six airbags, rear parking sensor with camera, EBD, ABS have been provided.

(read this also– Top 3 CNG Cars That Give Powerful Mileage In Low Budget, Read Full Details From Price To Features)

Regarding the mileage of the car, it is claimed that this car gives a mileage of 17.8 kmpl on petrol. After knowing the complete details of Honda City, now you can also know the complete details of the offers you are getting on this car.

(read this also– These top 3 sunroof cars come in the mid range with premium features, know full details of price and features)

This car has been offered by the second hand car selling website CARS24, which has listed this on its site, its price is just Rs 4.88,299.

According to the information given on the website, the model of this car is 2016 and its ownership is first. The car has run 31,190 km so far and its registration is at DL-10 RTO office in Delhi.

The company is giving a six-month warranty and a seven-day money back guarantee with certain conditions on the purchase of this car. Apart from this, the company is also providing zero down payment loan facility for those who want to take it on loan.