Buy Honda Dio with sporty design and 59 kmpl mileage for just 7 thousand, EMI will be just this much

Sporty design and long mileage Honda Dio can now be bought in a very easy way with easy EMI plan, read full details.

The range of scooters in the two-wheeler sector has now grown like a bike, from scooters with mileage to scooters with sporty design and hi-tech features.

In which we are talking about one such scooter Honda Dio which is very much liked due to its sporty design and mileage.

If you buy Honda Dio, then you will have to spend from 65 thousand to 70 thousand rupees.

But if you do not have such a huge amount to pay at once, then here you can know the complete details of the plan to buy this scooter on easy down payment and loan plan.

According to the down payment and EMA calculator given on the two wheeler segment information website BIKEDEKHO, if you buy the standard variant of this scooter, then the bank associated with the company will give a loan of Rs 70,526 for this.

On this loan, you will have to pay a minimum down payment of Rs 7,836, after which a monthly EMI of Rs 2,523 will have to be paid every month. The loan tenure on Honda Dio has been kept for 36 months and the bank will charge an interest of 9.7 percent per annum on this loan amount.

If you want to buy this Honda Dio, then after the down payment plan, know the full details of features, specifications and mileage of this scooter.

Sporty design and long mileage Honda Dio has been launched in the market with three variants.

This engine generates 7.76 PS of power and 9 Nm of peak torque and the transmission of this scooter is automatic. Talking about the braking system, the company has given a combination of disc brake in its front wheel and drum brake in the rear wheel.

Regarding mileage, the company claims that this Honda Dio gives a mileage of 59.5 kmpl and this mileage is certified by ARAI.

Important notice: The loan, down payment and interest rates available on Honda Dio depend on your banking and CIBIL score. If a negative report comes out in your banking or CIBIL score, then the bank can make changes in these three accordingly.