Buy Honda Hness cruiser bike with double disc and ABS system by paying 22 thousand, this will be monthly EMI

If you are a cruiser bike enthusiast, then here’s your complete plan to take the Honda Hness home with a very easy down payment.

The cruiser bike segment of the two wheeler sector is very much liked among the youth, due to which all the major automakers have launched their bikes in this segment.

In which today we are talking about the attractively designed Honda Hness CB350, which is the best selling cruiser bike of its company, if you buy this bike, then for this you will have to spend from Rs 1.94 lakh to Rs 2.03 lakh.

But if you do not have such a big budget, then here we will tell about the plan by which you can bring this bike home by paying just 22 thousand rupees.

According to the down payment and EMI calculator given on BIKEDEKHO, a website that gives information about the two-wheeler sector, if you buy the deluxe variant of this bike, then the bank associated with the company will give a loan of Rs 1,98,568.

On this loan, you will have to pay a minimum down payment of Rs 22,063 and a monthly EMI of Rs 6,511, the loan tenure for this bike has been kept at 36 months and the bank will charge an interest of 9.7 percent p.a. on this loan amount.

If you want to buy this cruiser bike, then after the down payment plan, know the complete details of its features and specifications.

The company has launched the Honda Hness CB350 in the market with three variants, in which the single cylinder 348.36 cc engine is based on air-cooled fuel injected technology.

,read this also– Country’s cheapest top 3 cruiser bikes that give great mileage with strong styling, read full details)

This engine generates 21.07 PS of power and 30 Nm of peak torque and is mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

,read this also– These top 3 bikes run after smelling petrol, give mileage up to 100 kmpl)

Talking about the braking system of the bike, the company has given a combination of disc brakes in both its front and rear wheels, with which dual channel ABS system has been installed.

Regarding mileage, Honda claims that this bike gives a mileage of 45.8 kmpl and this mileage is certified by ARAI.

Important notice: The loan, down payment and interest rates available on this bike depend on your banking and CIBIL score, if your banking or CIBIL score reports negative, then the bank can make changes in these three accordingly.