Buy Honda Livo with 74 kmpl mileage for just 27 thousand rupees, the company will give 12 months warranty

If you want to buy a mileage bike in a low budget, then this company is giving Honda Livo a chance to buy a mileage bike for less than half the price.

When we talk about low budget bikes in the two-wheeler sector of the country, a long range is present in front of us. In which the price of these bikes starts from Rs.

If you do not have a big budget of 50 thousand rupees, then here we are telling you the details of the offers available on Honda Livo mileage and style bikes.

In which you can take this bike with a starting price of Rs 71,481 for just Rs 27 thousand with one year warranty and seven days money back guarantee.

But before knowing that offer, you should know the complete details of the features, mileage and specification of this bike. Honda Livo is a stylish bike of its company, which has been given the engine of 109.51 cc which is based on air cooled technology.

This engine generates power of 8.79 PS and peak torque of 9.30 Nm. 4 speed gearbox has been given with this engine. Regarding the mileage of the bike, Honda claims that it gives a mileage of 74 kmpl. This mileage is certified by ARAI.

After knowing the details of Honda Livo, now you know the complete details of offers to buy it cheaply. The offer on this bike is given by the CARS24 website which buys and sells second hand vehicles.

The company has listed this bike in the two-wheeler section of its site where its price has been kept at Rs 27 thousand. According to the details given on the website, the model of this bike is 2017.

The ownership of the bike is first. This bike has run 95,956 km so far. The registration of the bike is registered at DL-09 RTO office in Delhi.

The company is giving a seven-day money back guarantee with a one-year warranty on the purchase of this bike. As per this money back guarantee. If you don’t like it or find any defect in it within seven days of buying this bike.

So you can return it to the company within 7 days. After which the company will refund your entire payment to you without any deduction.