Buy Hyundai Grand i10 Nios by paying 59 thousand, will get easy EMI plan with premium features

If you want to buy Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, then through this plan you can buy very easy and affordable down payment.

Hatchback segment is that segment of the car sector which is preferred for its low budget long mileage cars but some cars in this segment are preferred for their design and features which are called premium cars of this segment.

In which we are talking about Hyundai Grand i10 Neos, to buy which you will have to spend from Rs 5.29 lakh to Rs 8.51 lakh.

If you do not have such a huge amount but want to buy this car, then here you can know the complete details of the plan to take it home with easy down payment.

According to the down payment and EMI calculator given on CARDEKHO, if you buy the Era variant of this Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, then the bank associated with the company will give a loan of 5,28,277 for this car.

After this loan, you will have to pay a minimum down payment of Rs 59 thousand and after that you will have to pay a monthly installment of Rs 11,172 every month.

The repayment period for this car loan has been fixed by the bank for 60 months and the bank will charge 9.8 percent annual interest on this loan amount.

After reading this down payment plan, if you want to buy this car, then know the complete details of its features and specifications.

Talking about the engine and power of Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, the company has given an engine of 1197 cc in it, which has both petrol and diesel variants.

Talking about its petrol engine, this 1.2 liter petrol engine generates 83 PS of power and 114 Nm of peak torque, which is mated to a manual gearbox.

Talking about the features, it has an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with features like wireless charger, auto AC, rear AC vent, keyless entry, height adjustable driver seat, etc.

Regarding mileage, the company claims that this Hyundai Grand i10 Neos car gives a mileage of 21 kmpl and this mileage is certified by ARAI.