Buy Hyundai i10 Asta with sunroof for 3.2 lakhs on zero down payment, company will give guarantee and warranty plan

Hyundai i10 Asta with sunroof is available here in a low budget, with which the company will give guaranteed warranty and zero down payment loan plan.

There is a long range of low budget hatchback cars in the car sector of the country, in which a large number of cars from companies like Maruti, Hyundai, Tata are present.

In which today we are talking about the Hyundai i10, which is preferred for low budget and long mileage, which you can buy in a budget of just Rs 3.25 lakh.

But before knowing that offer, you should know the complete details of the features and specification of this car. The Hyundai i10 Asta is a premium hatchback that the company launched with a premium sunroof.

Talking about the engine and power of this car, it has been given an engine of 1197 cc which generates 80 PS of power and 110.4 Nm of peak torque and is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Talking about the features of the car, apart from premium features like sunroof, features like power windows, power steering, ABS, front fog lights, dual air bags on the front seat, air condition have been provided. Regarding mileage, the company claims that this car gives a mileage of up to 19.4 kmpl.

After knowing the features of Hyundai i10 Asta, now you can also know the offers available on this car. Today’s offer on this car is given by second hand car buying and selling website CARS24 which has listed it on its site and has priced it at Rs 3.25 lakh.

According to the information given on the website, the model of this car is August 2012 and its ownership is first. This car has run for 47,650 km so far and its registration is registered at DL-3C RTO office in Delhi.

On purchasing this car, the company is giving a six-month warranty and seven-day money back guarantee with certain conditions. The company is also providing loan facility for those who want to take this car on loan.

In this loan plan, you can take this car home with zero down payment, after which you will have to pay an EMI of Rs 7,528 for the next 60 months.