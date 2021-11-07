Buy Hyundai i10 with zero down payment for 1.8 lakhs, the company will give guarantee and warranty plan

If you also like the Hyundai i10 hatchback car, then know here the complete details of the offer to buy this car at less than half the price.

There is a large range of mileage cars in the country which are available in low budget with premium features, in which today we are talking about Hyundai i10 which is a popular car of its company.

On buying this car from the showroom, you will have to take Rs 4.97 lakh and spend up to Rs 7.59 lakh. But through the offer we are telling about, you can take this car home for less than 2 lakhs.

But, before knowing this offer, you should know the complete details of the features and specification of this car so that you do not have to go anywhere else for this.

Hyundai i10 is a low budget mileage car in which the company has given the engine of 1197 cc. This engine generates power of 81.86 bhp and peak torque of 113.75 Nm, mated to a 5-speed manual transmission.

Talking about the features of the car, features like power windows, power steering, ABS, air condition, dual airbags on the front seat, have been given in it. Regarding the mileage of this car, Hyundai claims that it gives a mileage of 17.0 kmpl.

After knowing the complete details of Hyundai i10, now you can also know the offers available on it completely.

Today’s offer on this car is given by second hand car buying and selling website CARS24 which has listed it on its site and has priced it at Rs 1,88,799.

According to the information given on the website, the model of this car is of February 2011 and its ownership is first. This is a non-accident car which has covered 55,623 kms so far and its registration is registered with HR-12 RTO office in Haryana.

On purchasing this car, the company is giving a six-month warranty and seven-day money back guarantee with certain conditions. Apart from this, for those who want to take it on loan, the company is also providing this facility in which you can take this car home with zero down payment.