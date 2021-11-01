Buy Hyundai i20 for 3.7 lakhs on zero down payment, the company will support warranty and guarantee plan

If you also like Hyundai i20 but could not buy it due to its high price, then this company is offering to buy this car at less than half price, know what is the full detail.

The hatchback segment is most preferred among the mileage cars in the country’s car sector, but there are some cars in this segment that offer features along with style.

In which today we are talking about a premium car in the hatchback segment, Hyundai i20, which is a popular car of its company. On buying this car from the showroom, you will have to spend from Rs 6.91 lakh to Rs 11.40 lakh.

But here we are telling about the offer in which you can take this car home for less than half the price. But before knowing the details of the offers available on this car, you should know the complete details of the features and specifications of this car.

The Hyundai i20 is a premium features hatchback that is loved for its sporty design and strong mileage. The company has launched this car with four variants.

This car has been given a 1493 cc engine in which the option of three variants has been given. Talking about the engine before this, it is a 1.0 liter capacity engine.

This engine generates 120 PS of power and 172 Nm of peak torque, which is mated to a 5-speed manual and CVT gearbox.

Talking about the features of the car, it has a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system which supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity.

Apart from this, features like Air Purifier, BlueLink Connected Car Technology, Rear Parking Sensor, ABS EBD have been provided in the car. Regarding the mileage of the car, Hyundai claims that this car gives a mileage of 20.28 kmpl on the petrol engine.

After knowing the complete details of Hyundai i20, now you know the complete details of this car’s offer to buy at half price. Today’s offer on this Hyundai i20 is given by second hand car buying and selling website CARS24 which has listed it on their site and priced at Rs 3,72,499.

According to the information given on the website, the model of this car is of January 2014 and its ownership is first. The car has covered 72,894 kms till now and its registration is registered at CH-01 RTO office, Chandigarh.

On purchasing this car, the company is giving a six-month warranty and seven-day money back guarantee with certain conditions. Apart from this, the company is also offering a loan to buy this car in which you can take it home with zero down payment.