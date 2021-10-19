Buy KTM Duke 125 with high speed and strong design by paying 19 thousand, only this will be monthly EMI, read full details

If you are fond of sports bikes but do not have the budget of lakhs of rupees to buy, then know here the complete details of the plan to take KTM Duke 125 home by paying just 19 thousand.

The sports bike segment is very much liked in the two-wheeler sector of the country, which has sports bikes from leading companies like Bajaj, Hero, Suzuki, Yamaha, TVS and Honda.

In which today we are talking about KTM Duke 125 sports bike which is liked for its style and speed. But due to the high price of this sports bike, people who like it are often unable to buy it due to low budget.

Keeping those in mind, today we are going to give complete details of the plan to take this bike home for just 19 thousand rupees. But, before that, you should know the complete details of the features and specifications of this KTM Duke 125.

KTM Duke is a low-cost naked sports bike of its company, whose only variant has been launched in the market. In this bike, the company has given a 124.7 cc single cylinder engine which is an engine based on liquid cooled technology.

This engine produces 14.5 PS of maximum power and 12 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 6-speed manual transmission.

To improve the braking system of the bike, disc brakes have been given in its front wheel and rear wheel, with which a single channel ABS system has also been installed.

Regarding the mileage of the bike, the company claims that this bike gives a mileage of 46.92 kmpl. The starting price of this bike is Rs 1,42,265.

After knowing the features and specification of KTM Duke, now you know the complete details of buying this bike for 19 thousand rupees.

According to the down payment and EMI calculator given on the website BIKEDEKHO, which gives information about the two-wheeler sector, the bank associated with the company will give a loan of Rs 1,73,002 on this bike.

On which you will have to pay a minimum down payment of Rs 19,222, after which you will have to pay a monthly EMI of Rs 6,212 every month. The loan tenure on this bike will be 36 months and the bank will charge an interest rate of 9.7 percent per annum on the loan amount.

Important notice: The loan, down payment and interest rates available on this bike depend on your banking and CIBIL score, which can be changed by the bank in case of a negative report.