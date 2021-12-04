Buy long mileage TVS Sport self start variant with alloy wheels by paying just 7 thousand, this will be monthly EMI

If you want a bike with stylish mileage in a low budget, then you can know here the complete plan to buy the self start variant of TVS Sport at very low down payment.

There are many bikes claiming long mileage in the two wheeler sector of the country, in which the largest number of bikes are available from companies like Hero, Bajaj, TVS and Honda.

In which today we are talking about TVS Sport, which is a popular bike of its company, which gives long mileage in low budget.

If you do not have such a big budget but want to buy this bike, then know here the complete details of taking it home with an easy down payment plan.

According to the down payment and EMI calculator given on BIKEDEKHO, a website that gives information about the two wheeler sector, if you buy an alloy wheel and electric start variant of TVS Sport, then the bank associated with the company will give a loan of Rs 68,076 on this bike.

On this loan, you will have to make a minimum down payment of Rs 7,564 after which an EMI of Rs 2,426 will have to be paid every month. The loan tenure on TVS Sport has been kept for 36 months and the bank will charge an interest of 9.7 percent per annum on the loan amount.

After knowing the down payment plan of TVS Sport, now you can also know the complete details of the features, specification and mileage of this bike.

The company has launched TVS Sport in two variants, in which the first is kick start and the second is electric start. This bike has a single cylinder 109.7 cc engine which is an engine with air-cooled technology.

This engine generates 8.29 PS of power and 8.7 Nm of peak torque and is mated to a 4-speed gearbox.

Talking about the braking system of the bike, the company has given a combination of drum brakes in its front and rear wheels. Regarding the mileage of TVS Sport, the company claims that this bike gives mileage of up to 95 km.

Important Information: Loan, down payment and interest rates available on TVS Sport depend on your banking and CIBIL score. If your banking and CIBIL score report negative, the bank can make changes in these three accordingly.