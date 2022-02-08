Buy Maruti Baleno Delta Variant by paying 79 thousand, read full details of features and EMI

Know the complete details from the price of the Maruti Baleno Delta variant to the features and know the complete details of buying it in an easy way.

The hatchback segment of the car sector is known for its low budget mileage cars but there are some cars in this segment which are liked for their premium features and sporty design.

One of which is Maruti Baleno which is also a popular car of its company along with the hatchback segment, which is liked for its premium design and features.

The Delta variant of Maruti Baleno is its best selling variant with a starting price of Rs 7,01,000 which goes up to Rs 7,88,717 when on-road.

But instead of paying such a huge amount all at once, you can buy this car very easily through the down payment plan mentioned here.

According to the online down payment and EMI calculator, if you buy the Delta variant of this Maruti Baleno, then the bank associated with the company will give a loan of Rs 7,09,717 for it.

After getting the loan against this car, you will have to pay a minimum down payment of Rs 79 thousand and after that, you will have to pay a monthly EMI of Rs 15,010 every month.

The repayment period for the loan available on Maruti Baleno Delta variant has been fixed by the bank for 5 years, with which the bank will charge interest at the rate of 9.8 percent per annum on the loan amount.

After reading this down payment plan, if you are planning to buy this car, then now read the complete details of its features and specifications.

Talking about the engine and power of Maruti Baleno, it has been given a 1197 cc single cylinder engine which generates power of 81.80 bhp and peak torque of 113 Nm, with which manual gearbox is given.

Talking about the features of the car, features like multi-function steering wheel, power-adjustable exterior rear view mirror, 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control, engine start-stop button, anti-lock braking system, have been given. Regarding the mileage of the car, Maruti claims that this Maruti Baleno gives a mileage of 21.01 kmpl.

Important notice: The plan for loan, down payment and interest rates available on the Maruti Baleno Delta variant depends on your banking and CIBIL score, in which the bank can make changes in these three accordingly if it is reported negative.