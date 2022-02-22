Buy Maruti S Presso STD by paying just 42 thousand, know the complete details of this micro SUV and EMI plan

Learn more about the SUV in Car Finance Plan today along with plans to buy the Maruti S Presso STD with an easy down payment.

Micro SUV is that segment of the car sector in which SUVs with attractive features and designs are easily available in a low budget. There is also an SUV.

Talking about the LXI variant of Maruti Espresso, its starting price is Rs 3,85,500 (ex-showroom), which goes up to Rs 4,23,185 on road, but after reading the down payment plan mentioned here, you can buy this micro SUV a lot. Can be taken home easily.

According to the online down payment and EMI calculator, if you buy this Maruti S Presso LXI, then the bank associated with the company will give a loan of Rs 3,81,185.

After this loan amount, you will have to make a down payment of Rs 42,000 and then pay a monthly EMI of Rs 8,062 every month.

The bank has fixed a time period of 5 years to repay the loan received on Maruti Espresso, with which the bank will charge interest at the rate of 9.8 percent per annum on the loan amount.

After reading this down payment plan, if you want to buy this car, then you can know here the complete details of this micro SUV.

In Maruti Espresso, the company has given a 998 cc engine that generates power of 67.05 bhp and peak torque of 90 Nm and this engine is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Talking about the features, it has been given features like multi-function steering wheel, power-adjustable exterior rear view mirror, automatic climate control, 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, engine start-stop button, anti-lock braking system, etc. Regarding mileage, Maruti Suzuki claims that this micro SUV gives a mileage of 21.4 kmpl.

Important notice: The plan for this loan, down payment and interest rates available on Maruti Espresso largely depends on your banking and CIBIL score. If a negative report comes out in your banking or CIBIL score, then the bank can make changes in these three accordingly.