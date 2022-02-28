Buy Maruti Swift Dzire with Loan, Guarantee and Warranty in Rs 3 to 4 lakhs, read full details of offers

The Maruti Swift Dzire is a popular car in the sedan segment, which you can buy for less than half the price, know what is on offer.

The sedan segment of the car sector is preferred in its mid range for premium features cars which are also good in terms of design.

Among all the cars present in this sedan segment, today we are telling the details of the offers available on Maruti Swift DZire. The starting price of Maruti Swift DZire is Rs 6.09 lakhs, which becomes Rs 9.13 lakhs when going to the top variant.

But after reading the details of the offers being mentioned here, you can take this car home within less than half the price, but before knowing those offers, it is also very important for you to know the complete details of this Maruti Dzire.

Talking about the 2014 model of Maruti Swift DZire, it has been given a 1248 cc engine that generates 74 bhp power and 190 Nm peak torque and is mated to a manual transmission.

Talking about the features, features like power steering, power windows, remote trunk opener, manual AC, adjustable steering, glove compartment have been given in it.

Talking about the safety features of the car, features like Central Locking, Power Door Locks, Child Safety Lock, Anti Theft Alarm, Seat Belt Warning, Door Azar Warning, have been provided.

Regarding the mileage of the car, Vibration claims that this car gives a mileage of 23.4 kmpl.

The 2014 model of this car has been put up for sale on the CARWALE website, whose price has been fixed at Rs 3.55 lakh, with which the finance plan can be found.

The CARDEKHO website has listed the 2013 model of this Maruti Swift DZire for sale at a price of Rs 2,80,000.

The company is offering a six-month warranty and seven-day money back guarantee plan with certain conditions and many other benefits on the purchase of this car.

The 2013 model of Maruti Swift DZire has been listed on the DROOM website, which has been priced at Rs 3,82,000, on which the finance plan is available.

After reading the details of all the three Maruti Swift DZire options mentioned here, you can buy any car keeping in mind your budget and preferences.