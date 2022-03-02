Auto

Buy Maruti’s best-selling Ciaz sedan in February for only Rs 4 to 5 lakh, warranty with EMI option

2 days ago
The 2016 model is listed on Maruti’s second hand car platform True Value, for which you will have to pay only Rs 4 lakh. This car has run 2 lakh 29 thousand kilometers and you will get a diesel engine in it.

There has been a growth of 26.62 percent in the sale of Maruti’s Ciaz sedan car in February 2022. If you are also thinking of buying a Maruti Ciaz car at an affordable price, then you will get a chance to buy Maruti Ciaz at a price of Rs 4 to 5 lakh on three second hand car selling websites. In this offer, you will get many great offers on Ciaz car along with EMI and warranty. Let’s know about it….

The Maruti Ciaz sedan car available on the Cars24 website is a 2014 model. This car has driven one lakh thirteen thousand kilometers and if you buy it, you will be its second owner. Listed on the Cars24 website, this car can be bought for just Rs 5 lakh. According to the information available on the website, this car can be bought on zero down payment. For which you will have to pay an EMI of Rs 11,527.

The 2015 model of Maruti Ciaz is listed on the Droom website. To buy this car you will have to pay 5 lakh rupees. For which you will also get the option of EMI of Rs 9,775. On the other hand, if you talk about the condition of this car, then this car has run only 20 thousand kilometers, if you buy it, then you will be the second owner of Ciaz.

The test drive of Maruti Ciaz listed on all these three websites can be done. Along with this, you will get one year warranty on the Ciaz available on Cars24 and Droom website.


