Buy My House, But I’m Taking the Toilet



In any market, it’s not uncommon for buyers and sellers to compete for light fixtures, window treatments and appliances, with million dollar bids sometimes crashing down on items. which cost a few thousand. Typically, anything affixed to the walls – cabinets, sinks and toilets – is considered part of the sale, with removable items such as fixtures and mounted flat screen televisions falling into a gray area that is hammered in. during contract negotiations. If an item disappears, it is usually replaced with a contractor grade equivalent. But at the end of the day, a contract can include terms agreed to by buyer and seller.

And this year, buyers are accepting a few doozies.

In East Hampton, sellers of a $ 2.2 million home decided to keep a pair of fruit trees, even though their removal left two gaping holes by the pool.

Even the sales agent was confused. “Where is this coming from? The buyer is panicking, this will ruin the landscaping,” said Yorgos Tsibiridis, an associate broker at Compass, who represented the sellers in the deal. The trees, of about six feet tall, were a gift from a grandparent to the children of the vendors and, it turned out, a deal breaker. “She said, ‘No, if they don’t let me take them with me. I am canceling the contract, ”said Mr. Tsibiridis.

And so, a landscaper showed up recently and dug up the trees in time for the shutdown, which should happen in a few days..

There are other factors at play beyond taking power. Housing is scarce, but so are appliances, furniture and building materials, as the global supply chain continues to falter during the pandemic recovery. As the sellers part with their homes, some of them look around and realize that they might not be able to replace the items they leave behind. So why not take them?

During negotiations for a two-bedroom co-op in Dyker Heights, Brooklyn, vendors insisted on keeping kitchen appliances as well as the washer and dryer. If buyers wanted them, they could pay $ 10,000, a premium for used Samsung devices. The buyers were furious that the request was not listed for the $ 430,000 apartment.

“They thought it was very mean and cheap to throw it in there at the last minute,” said Jack Chiu, an associate broker for Douglas Elliman representing the buyers. He said they would have changed their offer if they had known the devices were excluded. “It hit them from left field.”