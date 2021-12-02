Buy new electric scooter for Rs 36 thousand 5 color options available with 85km range

A 2 kW-R lithium-ion battery is provided with the Bounce Infinity. Which gives 85 km range in a single charge. The maximum speed of this EV is 65 km/h.

Bounce Company has launched a new Infinity Electric Scooter. The starting price of which is 36 thousand rupees. This price is without battery, while with battery its price is Rs 68,999. At the same time, the company has opened the booking of this scooter. Which you can easily book by paying just Rs 499 and its delivery is likely to start in March next year. Let us know about the features of this scooter…

The company launched in two segments – Bounce has introduced Infinity in 5 colors and 2 segments. In which the scooter can also be bought without a battery. On the other hand, you can buy this scooter with battery in the second option. Also, the launch of this electric scooter from Infinity will give tough competition to scooters like Bajaj Chetak, TVS iQube and Ather 450X. Because all these electric scooters are quite expensive.

Production continues at Bhiwadi plant This scooter is being produced at the Bhiwadi plant in Rajasthan. According to Bounce Company, 100 percent acquisition of 22Motors has been done in 2021 for about Rs 52 crore.

Under this deal, the electric vehicle manufacturer has acquired rights over 22Motors’ Bhiwadi plant in Rajasthan and the property there. The plant can produce 1,80,000 scooters annually. Apart from this, the company is also planning to start a new plant in South India.

Drag mode has also been given in Bounce Infinity, with the help of which the scooter can be driven even if it is punctured. The new EV can also be connected to a smart app, which will make it much easier to use the features.