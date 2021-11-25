Buy Nissan for 1.79 lakhs, Renault KWID for 1.85 lakhs and Duster for 2 lakhs; Cheap deals on these used cars

If you are thinking of getting a good car but you do not have enough money to buy a new car, then this news can be important for you. Here information has been given about many used cars, which you will get at a low price. In this, many cars like Nissan, Renault KWID and Duster will be found under 2 lakhs. You will find these cars in Delhi and NCR region. Let’s know about these cars…

RENAULT KWID RXL

This is a 2016 model car, which can be bought from Faridabad. This car has been driven by First Honor up to 65000 Kms. It is a brown colored petrol fuel car. This car can be bought for Rs 1.85 lakh.

TATA NANO XT TWIST

This used car of Tata is of 2015 model. Which has been driven up to 27,000 km. This is a purple colored petrol car, which can be bought from Ghaziabad. Its price is available at Rs 1.45 lakh.

NISSAN MICRA XL

This car has been driven up to 84593 Kms, which is a used car by the second owner. This is a red color petrol fuel car, which can be bought for Rs 1.79. This 2012 model car can be taken from Faridabad.

RENAULT DUSTER RXL

This used car driven up to 85000 Kms has been used by the second owner. This is a white colored diesel fuel car, which was bought in 2012. Talking about its price, you will get this car for 2 lakh rupees. This car can also be taken from Faridabad.

MARUTI SUZUKI ALTO K10

This car of Maruti Suzuki belongs to the 2011 model, which is a car used by the second owner. It has been driven up to 50000 Kms, it can be bought for Rs 1.45 lakh. This silver color car can be taken from Noida.

MARUTI SUZUKI A STAR VXI

This car was bought in 2011, which can be bought for Rs 1.85 lakh. This car can be bought from Gurugram, this car is being driven up to 65584 Kms. This car is powered by petrol fuel, which is available in White color option.

Let us tell you that you can do all these second hand, you can visit https://www.mahindrafirstchoice.com/ and get more information about it. But before buying a car, you should definitely check the veracity.