Buy Oppo, Vivo, Redmi and Samsung smartphones within 15 thousand rupees, many features are available with strong battery

If you also want to buy good smartphones, but you only have a budget of up to 15 thousand rupees, then this news is going to be very useful for you. Along with these smartphones, you are also being given festive season offers. Under which you are being given a discount of four to five thousand. This includes phones from Oppo, Vivo, Redmi and Samsung. Whose battery backup is amazing, many modern features have been given. Along with this, selfie and back camera have been given strong and there are other features ranging from slow motion with the camera.

Redmi 9 Prime

The 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant of this smartphone comes with Full HD+ display and Al Quad camera. It has 13MP rear camera, ultra-wide, macro, portrait, AI scene recognition, HDR, Pro Mode and 8MP front camera. Comes with a 16.58 cm (6.53-inch) FHD+ capacitive multi-touch touchscreen with 2340 x1080 pixels resolution. Its internal memory can be increased up to 512GB. Dual SIM (Nano + Nano) + Dedicated SD card slot. It runs Android v10 operating system with 2.0 GHz Mediatek Helio G80 octa core processor. It houses a large 5020 mAh lithium-polymer battery with 18W charging support. It can be purchased for Rs 9999 with a discount of two thousand.

Samsung Galaxy M32

On this phone, you are being given a discount of 4,500 on Amazon India, after which it can be purchased for a price of Rs 12,990. It comes with segment best 16.21 cm (6.4-inch) Super AMOLED-Infinity U-cut display, FHD+ resolution with 90Hz refresh rate, 800 nits high brightness mode, Gorilla Glass 5. The camera is given 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP. Monster 6000 mAh battery is available in this. 4GB RAM 64GB storage and expandable up to 1TB. Takes SIM 1 + SIM 2 + MicroSD. It runs on Android v11.0, One UI 3.1 operating system with MediaTek Helio G80 Octa Core Processor 2GHz,1.8GHz.

OPPO A31

If you want to take OPPO A31, then you will get this phone for Rs 11,999 with a discount of 4,500. It has 12+2+2MP Triple Rear Camera with Portrait Bokeh, Macro Lens, Dazzle Color Mode, AI Beautification and 8MP Front Camera. It comes with a 16.5 cm (6.5-inch) waterdrop multi touch screen with 1600 x 720 pixel resolution. This 6GB RAM 128GB internal memory and can be expanded up to 256GB. It has Dual SIM (Nano + Nano) Dual-Standby (4G + 4G). The 4230 mAh lithium-polymer battery offers a talk-time of 45 hours and a standby time of 450 hours.

Vivo Y33s

The price of this phone is Rs 17,999 with a discount of 4,000, but if you want to take it at a lower price, then you can buy it with the exchange offer, it can be bought for less than 5 thousand on the exchange offer. Apart from this, if you use HDFC Bank card on it, then a discount of percentage is given. It has 50MP + 2MP + 2MP rear camera and 16MP selfie camera. It comes with 16.71cm (6.58″) FHD+ display with 2408 x 1080 pixels resolution. In this, you are given 8GB RAM (+4GB Extended RAM), 128GB internal memory and dual SIM (Nano + Nano) dual-standby (4G). It runs on Funtouch OS 11.1 operating system Android 11 with Mediatek Helio G80 Octa Core processor. It has a 5000mAh battery (Type-C) with 18W fast charging.