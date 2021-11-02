Buy premium designed Yamaha YZF R15 V3 sports bike by paying just 18 thousand, EMI will be made every month

Yamaha YZF R15 V3 is a premium style sports bike which you can now buy with a down payment of just Rs 18,000, read full details.

The sports bike segment is very much liked among the youth of the country, in which you can easily find a premium racing bike from the entry level.

In which today we are talking about Yamaha YZF R15 V3 sports bike which is liked for its premium style and speed.

If you buy this bike, then for this you will have to spend from Rs 1.57 lakh to Rs 1.59 lakh. If you do not have that much budget, then here you can know the complete details of the plan to take this sports bike home for just 18 thousand rupees.

But before knowing that down payment plan, you should know here the complete details of the features and specification of this bike. This Yamaha bike has been given a 155 cc single cylinder engine which is based on liquid cooled technology.

This engine generates 18.6 PS of power and 14.1 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 6-speed gearbox. Talking about the braking system of the bike, a combination of disc brakes has been given in its front and rear wheels, with which tubeless tires have been given.

Regarding the mileage of the bike, the company claims that this bike gives a mileage of 48.75 kmpl. After knowing the complete details of the bike, now you can know the complete details of the offer to buy it on easy down payment.

According to the down payment and EMI calculator given on the two-wheeler segment information website BIKEDEKHO, the bank associated with the company will give a loan of Rs 1,65,397 on this bike.

You will have to make a minimum down payment of Rs 18,377 on this loan and then pay an EMI of Rs 5,945 every month.

The loan tenure on this bike has been kept at 36 months and the bank will charge an interest rate of 9.7 percent per annum on the loan amount.

Important notice: The loan amount, down payment and interest rates available on this bike depend on your banking and CIBIL score.

If a negative report is found in your banking and CIBIL score, then the bank can make changes in the loan amount, down payment and interest rates accordingly.