Buy premium style Royal Enfield Bullet 350 by paying only 18 thousand, this will be monthly EMI

If you like the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 cruiser bike, then here you can know the complete details of buying it on an easy and affordable plan.

Cruisers and sports bikes are most liked among the youth in the country, with bikes from companies like Royal Enfield, Suzuki, Honda and Bajaj getting the most in these segments.

In which today we are talking about Royal Enfield Bullet 350 which is a popular bike of its company.

To buy Bullet 350, you will have to spend from Rs 1.30 lakh to Rs 1.60 lakh.

But if you do not have such a big budget, then here we are telling you the complete details of the plan to buy this bike in a very economical way.

According to the down payment and EMI calculator given on BIKEDEKHO, a website that gives information about the two-wheeler sector, if you buy the electric start variant of this bike, then the bank associated with the company will give a loan of Rs 1,64,307 on it.

On this loan amount, you will have to pay a minimum down payment of Rs 18,256 after which an EMI of Rs 5,901 will have to be paid every month.

The loan tenure on Bullet 350 is 36 months and the bank will charge an interest rate of 9.7 per cent per annum on the loan amount.

After knowing the down payment and EMI plan of this bike, you can know the complete details of the features and specification of this bike.

The company has launched the Royal Enfield Par with two variants in which the first is kick start and the second is self start.

With which has been given 346 cc single cylinder engine which is based on air-cooled fuel injected technology.

This engine generates 19.36 PS of power and 28 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

Talking about the braking system of the bike, disc brake has been given in its front wheel and drum brake has been given in the rear, with which a single channel ABS system has been given.

Regarding the mileage of the bike, the company claims that it gives a mileage of 40.8 kmpl and this mileage is certified by ARAI.

,read this also– These top 3 electric scooters will forget the way to the petrol pump, give a range of up to 236 km in a single charge)

Important notice: The loan, down payment and interest rates available on Bullet 350 depend on your banking and CIBIL score.

,read this also– These top 3 bikes run after smelling petrol, give mileage up to 100 kmpl)

If there is a negative report in your banking or CIBIL score, then the bank can make changes in these three accordingly.