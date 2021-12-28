Buy Race XP Edition of TVS Ntorq by paying just 8 thousand, will get 56 kmpl mileage with high speed

This scooter gives long mileage with high speed, know here the complete plan to buy TVS Ntorq Race XP Edition in a very easy way.

There is a long range in the scooter segment of the two wheeler sector, in which the most sought after mileage scooters are scooters with high speed and sporty design.

In which today we are talking about TVS Ntorq 125 Race XP Edition, it comes in the list of best selling scooter of its company.

If you buy this scooter, then for this you will have to spend from Rs 73,270 to Rs 85,025 but you do not have that much budget, then here you can know the complete details of the plan to take this scooter home with attractive down payment.

According to the down payment and EMI calculator given on the two wheeler segment information website BIKEDEKHO, if you buy the Race XP Edition of this TVS Ntorq, then the bank associated with the company will give a loan of Rs 88,267 on it.

On this loan, you will have to pay a minimum down payment of Rs 9,807 and then pay a monthly EMI of Rs 3,158 every month.

The loan tenure on TVS Ntorq Race XP has been kept by the bank for 36 months and the bank will charge an interest of 9.7 percent per annum on this loan amount.

,read this alsoBefore buying, know the complete details of the top 3 best selling scooters in the country)

If you want to buy this scooter, then after this down payment plan, know the complete details of the mileage, features and specification of this scooter.

,read this also– These top 3 electric scooters will forget the way to the petrol pump, give a range of up to 236 km in a single charge)

TVS Ntorq is an attractively designed scooter, which the company has launched in the market with five variants. Talking about the engine and power of this scooter, it has a 124.8 cc single cylinder engine which is based on fuel injected technology.

This engine generates maximum power of 10.2 PS and peak torque of 10.8 Nm, with which the transmission of this scooter is given automatic.

Talking about the braking system of the scooter, the company has installed disc brake in its front wheel and drum brake in the rear wheel, regarding the mileage of TVS Ntorq, the company claims that this scooter gives a mileage of 56.23 kmpl and this mileage is ARAI. Certified by.