Buy Renault KWID for 2 lakhs with guarantee and warranty plan, if you do not like it, return it to the company

If you like Renault KWID, then this company is offering this premium hatchback with an initial price of Rs 4 lakhs for just 2 lakhs, know what are the details of the offer.

The demand for stylish hatchback cars is increasing very fast in the car sector of the country, due to which the mileage is available with great design and features at a low price.

If you also want to buy a similar car but are unable to buy due to low budget. So here we are telling about the Renault Kwid coming between Rs 4.06 lakh to Rs 5.59 lakh, which you can take home in a budget of just Rs 2 lakh.

But before knowing that offer, you should know well about the features and specifications of this Renault Kwid, so that you do not have to go here and there for this information.

The Renault Kwid is a premium hatchback with a sleek design that gives the feel of a micro SUV. The USP of this car is its design and features. The company has launched four variants of this car in the market.

The 999 cc engine is given in the car, which has the option of two variants. Its first variant is 0.8 liter and the second variant is 1.0 liter.

Talking about its 0.8 liter capacity engine, this engine generates 54 PS of power and 72 Nm of torque. This engine is mated to a 5-speed manual transmission.

Talking about mileage, the company claims that this car gives a mileage of 22.3 kmpl. After taking complete information about Renault Kwid, now know the complete plan to buy this car in less than half price.

For those who do not have a big budget to buy a new car, a certified second hand car is the best option.

In which today’s offer is given by CARS24, a certified second hand car buying and selling website which has listed this car for sale on its site at a price of Rs 1,99,000.

According to the information given on the website, the model of this car is of December 2015. Its ownership is first. This car has run 32,879 km so far. The registration of the car is registered in DL-8C RTO of Delhi.

The company is giving a six-month warranty and a seven-day money back guarantee on the purchase of this car. Apart from this, the company is also providing loan facility to those who want to buy it on loan.

In which you can take it home with zero down payment, after that you will have to pay an EMI of Rs 4,659 every month for every next 60 months.