Buy Royal Enfield Bullet 350 cruiser bike for just 86 thousand, the company will give 12 months warranty plan

Want to buy Royal Enfield Bullet 350 but do not have such a big budget, then read here full details of offers to buy this bike at less than half price.

In the two-wheeler sector, after the mileage budget bike, the most liked segment is the cruiser bike. In which today we are talking about Royal Enfield Bullet 350 which is a popular bike of its company.

On buying this bike from the showroom, you will have to spend from Rs 1.38 lakh to Rs 1.60 lakh. But after reading the offer we are talking about here, you can take this bike home for half the price.

But, before knowing this offer, it is very important for you to know the features and specifications of this bike. Royal Enfield Bullet is well-liked due to its design and powerful engine. The company has launched it in only one variant.

This bike has been given a single cylinder 346 cc engine which is based on air-cooled fuel injection technology. This engine generates 19.36 PS of power and 28 Nm of peak torque. This engine is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Regarding the mileage of the bike, the company claims that this bike gives a mileage of 40.8 kilometers per liter. After knowing the complete details of Royal Enfield Bullet 350, now know the complete plan to buy this bike at half price.

(read this also– This bike will transport Kedarnath from Delhi to Kedarnath in just Rs 400, know full details from price to features)

Actually, today’s offer has been given on this bike by CARS24, a website selling second hand vehicles which has listed it on its site. Where its price has been kept at Rs 86 thousand.

(read this also– These top 3 bikes run after smelling petrol, give mileage up to 100 kmpl)

According to the information on the website, the model of this bike is 2016 and its ownership is first. This bike has run 8,986 km so far. Its registration is registered in HR-26 RTO of Haryana.

On purchasing this bike, the company is giving 1 year warranty and 7 days money back guarantee with certain conditions. As per this money back guarantee.

Within seven days of buying this bike, you do not like it or any kind of defect comes out in it. So you can return it to the company after which the company will refund your full payment to you.