Buy Royal Enfield Classic 350 at half price with full year warranty, return it to the company if you don’t like it

If you are fond of riding cruiser bikes, then know here the complete details of offers to buy Royal Enfield Classic 350 at half price with guaranteed warranty.

The cruiser bike segment is very small in the bike section of the two-wheeler sector, in which only a few companies have the largest number of bikes, in which today we are talking about the Royal Enfield Classic 350 which is liked for its style and strong sound. She goes.

The starting price of this bike is Rs 1.84 lakh which goes up to Rs 2.15 lakh in the top model.

Today’s offer on this bike was given by BIKES24, a website that sells second hand bikes, which has listed this bike on its site and has kept the price only 72 thousand rupees.

According to the information given about this Royal Enfield Classic 350 on the website, the model of this bike is 2015 and it has covered 13,095 km so far.

Ownership of this Classic 350 bike is first and it is registered at DL 9C RTO office in Delhi. On purchasing this bike of Royal Enfield, the company is giving one year warranty with certain conditions and seven days money back guarantee.

According to the money back guarantee given by the company, if you do not like it within seven days of buying this bike or if there is any defect in it, then you can return it to the company, after which the company will refund you the full payment. Will do it

If you want to buy this bike, then after this offer, know the complete details of the features and specifications of this bike. In this bike, the company has given 349.34 cc single cylinder engine which is based on air-cooled technology.

This engine generates 20.21 PS of power and 27 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

Talking about the braking system of the bike, the company has given a combination of disc brakes in its front and rear wheels, with which a single channel ABS system has also been installed, regarding the mileage of the bike, the company claims that it is a mileage of 41.55 kmpl. gives.