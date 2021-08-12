Buy Second Hand Maruti Alto LXI in 1.5 Lakh with Zero Down Payment and EMI Plans – Buy Maruti Alto LXI in 1.5 Lakh with Zero Down Payment here, with Money Back Guarantee

The first car that comes to mind when we talk about low mileage cars in the country is Maruti Alto. This is the lowest priced car in the country with a starting price of Rs 2.99 lakh.

If you buy a car with this mileage, then you will have to spend 3 lakhs for it, but to buy the LXI model of Alto, you will have to spend Rs 3.76 lakhs.

If you like this car but can not buy it due to not having budget of 4 lakhs. So here is the complete information about the offer in which you will be able to buy this car at just 1.6 lakhs i.e. less than half the price.

But before knowing the details of that offer, you should know the complete details of the features and specification of this Alto LXI. Alto’s LXI model is counted among the best selling cars of the company.

The company has given 796 cc engine in this car. This engine can generate power of 47.33 bhp and torque of 69 Nm. Manual transmission is given with this engine. Regarding the mileage of the car, the company claims that this car gives a mileage of 22.05 km on petrol and 31.59 km on CNG. (read this also– India’s top 5 CNG cars that will give freedom from rising petrol prices)

After knowing the details of Alto LXI, you know the complete details of the offers available on this car. In fact, CARS24, an online second hand car selling website, has posted an Alto LXi on its site. Whose price has been kept only Rs 1,52,299.

According to the information displayed on the site, the model of this car is January 2011. Its ownership is first. This is a non accidental car. Which has covered 29,954 kms so far. The transmission of the car is manual. And this car is registered in DL-3C RTO of Delhi.

The company is giving a seven-day money back guarantee on the purchase of this car. With which loan facility is also being given on this car. In this loan facility, you can buy this car with zero down payment. After which you will have to pay an EMI of Rs 3,598 every month. The tenure of this loan is 60 months.





