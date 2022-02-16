Auto

Buy second hand Maruti Ertiga for less than half the price, EMI option will be available with warranty

This car is available on the second hand vehicle website droom for Rs 3 lakh 84 thousand. Which is a 2012 model and you will get a diesel engine in this too. At the same time, this MPV has run a total of 90 thousand km.

The base variant of Maruti Suzuki’s Ertiga MPV is priced at Rs 9 lakh 23 thousand, while the price of its top variant is Rs 11 lakh 18 thousand. If you also want to buy a second hand Ertiga for half the price, then here are its details. But before that we would like to tell you about the engine, specification and features of this MPV. So that you can make a plan to buy this MPV according to your need. Let’s know about it…

The Ertiga measures 4,395mm in length, 1,735mm in width and 1,690mm in height. At the same time, the wheelbase of the car is 2,740mm. The company has given a 45-liter fuel tank in this new MPV. The interior of the Ertiga has also tried to give it a premium look by giving it a wood finish.

In terms of power, the new Ertiga is powered by a new 1.5-litre petrol engine with the Ciaz sedan, which generates 105hp power at 6,000rpm and 138Nm torque at 4,400rpm. The diesel variant of the new Ertiga is powered by a 1.3-litre diesel engine that generates 90hp power at 4,400rpm and 200Nm torque at 1,750rpm.

The Z+ variants of the Ertiga get Maruti Suzuki’s SmartPlay infotainment system, which comes with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and navigation support. Rear parking sensors with camera, automatic climate control, push button start/stop, 15-inch alloy wheels, leather finish on the steering wheel and height adjustable driver’s seat are provided.

If we talk about second hand Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, then this MPV 3 lakh 40 thousand rupees is available on True Value. On which you will get warranty along with EMI option. Let us tell you that this MPV listed at True Value is a 2013 model and it has run more than one lakh km and you will get a diesel engine in it.

On the other hand, this car is available on the second hand vehicle website droom for Rs 3 lakh 84 thousand. Which is a 2012 model and you will get a diesel engine in this too. At the same time, this MPV has run a total of 90 thousand km. Here you will get easy loan facility as well as warranty.

On the one hand, the second hand car website Cars24 has a 2014 model of Ertiga listed, which can be bought for Rs 4 lakh 96 thousand. This MPV has run 1,46,493 km and you will get a diesel engine in it. At the same time, you will also get the option of EMI on this website.


