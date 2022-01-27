Buy shining TVS Jupiter in just 41 thousand, will get 1 year warranty with 64 kmpl mileage

The starting price of TVS Jupiter is Rs 66,998 which increases further in the top model but you can buy this scooter at a very low price, read the details of the offer.

Among the long range of scooters present in the two wheeler sector, some scooters are preferred for their tremendous mileage which includes scooters from companies like TVS, Hero, Yamaha.

Out of which we are talking about TVS Jupiter, which is preferred for its mileage and style, buying TVS Jupiter from the showroom, you may have to spend from Rs 66,998 to Rs 77,773.

But here we are telling about the offer in which you can take this scooter home for 41 thousand rupees. Today’s offer has been given on this scooter by the second hand two wheeler buying website BIKES24 which has posted this scooter on its site and has priced it at Rs 41 thousand.

According to the details of this TVS Jupiter given on BIKES24, the model of this scooter is 2018 and it has covered 19,220 km so far.

The ownership of this TVS Jupiter scooter is first and its registration is registered in the UP16 RTO office of Uttar Pradesh. If you buy this scooter, then the company is offering a plan of 1 year warranty and seven days money back guarantee with certain conditions.

According to this money back guarantee, if any defect is found in this scooter within 7 days of purchase, then you can return it to the company.

,read this also– These top 3 electric scooters coming in the budget of only 40 thousand give a range of up to 75 km in a single charge)

After refund, the company will refund your full payment to you without any deduction in the payment given by you. If you want to buy this TVS Jupiter after reading this offer, then read here the complete details of its features and specifications.

,read this also– With sporty design, this electric scooter gives a range of 100 km in a single charge, know what are the features and price)

Talking about the engine of TVS Jupiter, it has a single cylinder 109.7 cc engine that generates power of 7.88 PS and peak torque of 8.8 Nm.

In its braking system, the company has given a combination of drum brakes in the front and rear wheels, with which alloy wheels and tubeless tires have been added.

Regarding mileage, the company claims that this TVS Jupiter gives a mileage of 64 kmpl and this mileage is certified by ARAI.