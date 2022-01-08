Buy special disc variant of Yamaha Fascino 125 by paying 9 thousand, will get powerful mileage of 68 kmpl with attractive design

If you want to buy Yamaha Fascino 125 with strong design with long mileage, then know here complete details of easy down payment plan.

The scooter segment of the two wheeler sector today has become as big as the bike segment, in which scooters are available according to every need, in which today we are talking about one such scooter of this segment, Yamaha Fascino 125, which along with its design. It is also liked for its strong mileage.

If you buy this attractively designed scooter, then for this you will have to spend a huge amount ranging from Rs 72,500 to Rs 81,330.

But if you do not have that much money to give at once, then know here the complete details of that down payment plan in which you can take this scooter home by paying just 9 thousand rupees.

According to the down payment and EMI calculator given on BIKEDEKHO, a website that gives information about the two wheeler segment, if you buy a hybrid special disc variant of this scooter, then the bank associated with the company will give a loan of Rs 84,604.

On this loan, you will have to pay a minimum down payment of Rs 9,401 and then pay a monthly EMI of Rs 3,048 every month.

The loan tenure on this scooter has been fixed by the bank for 36 months, with which the bank will charge interest at the rate of 9.7 percent per annum on this loan amount.

If you want to buy it by reading this down payment plan of Yamaha Fascino 125, then now know the complete details of the specification and mileage of this scooter.

,read this alsoBefore buying, know the complete details of the top 3 best selling scooters in the country)

In Yamaha Fascino 125, the company has given 125 cc single cylinder engine which generates power of 8.2 PS and peak torque of 10.3 Nm.

,read this also– These top 3 electric scooters will forget the way to the petrol pump, give a range of up to 236 km in a single charge)

Talking about the braking system of this scooter, the company has given a combination of disc brake in the front wheel and drum brake in the rear wheel.

Regarding its mileage, the company claims that this scooter gives a mileage of 68.75 kmpl and this mileage is certified by ARAI.

Important Information: The loan amount, down payment and interest rate plan available on Yamaha Fascino 125 depends on your banking and CIBIL score. If a negative report comes out in your banking or CIBIL score, then the bank can make changes in these three accordingly.