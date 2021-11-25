Buy Suzuki Access 125 with a mileage of 57 kmpl with Bluetooth connectivity by paying just 9 thousand, EMI will be like this

Want to buy a scooter with hi-tech features in a low budget which also gives long mileage, then know here the easy way to take Suzuki Access 125 home with easy down payment.

Low-budget scooters in the two-wheeler sector are preferred for their long mileage, with some scooters being preferred for their strong engine and style along with their mileage.

In which today we are talking about Suzuki Access 125 which is also liked for its high-tech features along with its mileage.

If you want to buy this scooter, then for this you will have to spend from Rs 74.400 to Rs 83,600.

But if you do not have such a big budget, then you can know here about the plan in which you can take this scooter home for a down payment of just 9 thousand rupees.

According to the down payment and EMI calculator given on BIKEDEKHO, a website that gives information about the two-wheeler sector, if you buy the disc alloy Bluetooth variant of this scooter, then the bank associated with the company will give a loan of Rs 87,741 on this scooter.

On this loan, you will have to pay a minimum down payment of Rs 9,749 and after that pay a monthly EMI of Rs 3,137 every month.

The loan tenure for this scooter has been kept at 36 months and the bank will charge interest at the rate of 9.7 percent per annum on this loan amount.

After the down payment plan available on Suzuki Access 125, now you know the full details of the features, specifications and mileage on this scooter.

Suzuki Access is a long mileage scooter in which you get the feature of Bluetooth connectivity, the company has launched it in seven variants.

The scooter is powered by a single cylinder 124 cc engine based on fuel injected technology.

This engine generates 8.7 PS of power and 10 Nm of peak torque, mated to an automatic transmission.

Talking about the braking system of this scooter, a combination of disc brake in the front wheel and drum brake in the rear wheel has been given.

Regarding mileage, Suzuki claims that this scooter gives a mileage of 57.22 kmpl and this mileage is certified by ARAI.

Important notice: The loan, down payment, EMI and interest rates available on this Suzuki Access depend on your banking and CIBIL score.

If there is any negative report in your CIBIL score or banking, then the bank can make changes in these three accordingly.