Buy Suzuki Access 125 with Disc Brake and Bluetooth Connectivity by paying just 7 thousand, will get 57 kmpl mileage

If you want hi-tech features with mileage, then know here the complete details of taking Suzuki Access 125 home with a very easy plan.

The range of scooters in the two wheeler sector has become very long like bikes, in which scooters with mileage scooters to hi-tech features are easily available.

In which today we are talking about Suzuki Access 125 which is preferred for long mileage and hi-tech features. If you buy this scooter, then for this you will have to spend from Rs 74,400 to Rs 83,600.

But after knowing the plan mentioned here, you will be able to take this scooter home with a very easy down payment, according to BIKDEKHO, a two wheeler sector information website, if you buy the disc brake and Bluetooth connectivity variant of Suzuki Access So the bank associated with the company will give a loan of Rs 87,741 on this scooter.

You will have to make a minimum down payment of Rs 7,749 on this loan and then pay an EMI of Rs 3,137 every month.

The loan tenure on this scooter from the bank has been fixed at 36 months and the bank will charge interest at the rate of 9.7 percent per annum on this loan amount.

If you want to buy this scooter, then after this down payment plan, know the complete details of the features and specification of this scooter.

Suzuki Access is powered by a 124 cc single cylinder engine that is based on fuel injected technology, this engine generates 8.7 PS of power and 10 Nm of peak torque, in which the transmission of this scooter is given automatic.

Talking about the braking system of the scooter, a combination of disc brake in the front wheel and drum brake in the rear wheel has been given.

Talking about the features given in it, the company has given the feature of Bluetooth connectivity in it, so that by connecting your smartphone, you can get features like turn by turn navigation, call, SMS, WhatsApp alert, over speeding alert, trip sharing and last park location. can use.

Regarding mileage, the company claims that this Suzuki Access 125 gives a mileage of 57.22 kmpl and this mileage has been certified by ARAI.