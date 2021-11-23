Buy Suzuki Avenis with attractive design and speed by paying 8 thousand, this will be monthly EMI

Want to buy a scooter with fast speed and style, then know here complete details of Suzuki Avenis buying plan with very easy down payment.

Recently many new scooters have been launched in the two-wheeler sector, which has also been made with attractive design with hi-tech features, in which today we are talking about the Suzuki Avenis scooter which the company has recently launched and it is Has been launched in the market with two variants.

If you buy this scooter, then for this you will have to spend from Rs 86,700 to Rs 87,000 but if you do not have such a big budget, then here we will tell the complete plan to bring this scooter home in a very easy way.

According to the down payment and EMI calculator given on the two-wheeler segment information website BIKEDEKHO, if you buy the Ride Connect edition of this scooter, then the bank associated with the company will give a loan of Rs 78,030 for this.

On this loan amount, you will have to pay a down payment of Rs 8,670, after which an EMI of Rs 3,100 will have to be paid every month. The loan tenure for this scooter is fixed at 36 months and the bank will charge an interest rate of 9.7 percent per annum on the loan amount.

After knowing about the plan to buy Suzuki Avenis on down payment, now you can also know the complete details of the features, mileage, and specification of this scooter.

This scooter is powered by a single cylinder 125 cc engine which is based on air-cooled technology, this engine generates 8.7 hp power and 10 Nm torque and the transmission of this scooter is automatic.

Talking about the braking system of the scooter, a combination of disc brake in the front wheel and drum brake in the rear wheel has been given.

Talking about the features of Suzuki Avenis, the company has given features like USB charging port, full digital LCD cluster and Bluetooth connectivity through which calls, SMS alerts and overspeed alerts are available.

Important Information: The loan, down payment and interest rates available on this scooter depend on your banking and CIBIL score.

If your banking and CIBIL score turns out to be negative, then banks can make changes in the down payment, loan amount and interest rate accordingly.