Buy Suzuki Burgman Street with premium styling and Bluetooth connectivity by paying 10 thousand, will get 55 kmpl mileage

If you want to buy a scooter with hi-tech features and long mileage, then read here the details of buying Suzuki Burgman Street with easy plans.

Like bikes, a long range of scooters has also been established in the two wheeler sector of the country, from budget scooters with mileage to premium scooters with hi-tech features.

In which today we are talking about the Bluetooth variant of Suzuki Burgman Street, which is a premium and popular scooter of its company, if you buy Suzuki Burgman Street, then for this you will have to spend from Rs 86,100 to Rs 89,600.

But with the down payment plan mentioned here, you can take this scooter home for just 10 thousand rupees. If you buy the variant, then the bank associated with the company will give a loan of Rs 92,802 on this scooter.

On the loan availed on this scooter, you will have to make a down payment of Rs 10,311 and after that pay a monthly EMI of Rs 3,339 every month.

The tenure of loan available on Suzuki Burgman Street has been kept by the bank for 36 months and the bank will charge an interest rate of 9.7 percent per annum on the loan availed on this scooter.

If you want to buy this scooter, then after this down payment plan, know the complete details of its features and specifications.

,read this alsoBefore buying, know the complete details of the top 3 best selling scooters in the country)

In Suzuki Burgman Street, the company has given a 124 cc single cylinder engine which is based on fuel injected technology, this engine generates 8.7 PS of power and 10 Nm of peak torque, with which its transmission is given automatic.

,read this also– These top 3 electric scooters will forget the way to the petrol pump, give a range of up to 236 km in a single charge)

Talking about the braking system of the scooter, the company has given a combination of disc brake in the front wheel and drum brake in the rear wheel.

Regarding the mileage of the scooter, the company claims that this scooter gives a mileage of 55.89 kilometers per liter and this mileage is certified by ARAI.

Important notice: The loan, down payment and interest rates available on this scooter depend on your banking and CIBIL score, in which the bank can make changes in these three according to the negative report.