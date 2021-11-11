Buy Suzuki Gixxer sports bike with attractive design and long mileage by paying just 14 thousand, EMI will be just this much

If you are fond of sports bikes, then know here the complete details of the plan to take the Suzuki Gixxer coming in the mid-range home for 14 thousand.

The demand for such sports bikes in the country two-wheeler sector is very high, which come with attractive designs and specifications in the mid-range.

In which today we are talking about a similar sports bike Suzuki Gixxer which is liked for its attractive design and price.

If you buy this bike, then you will have to spend 1.20 lakh rupees, but here we are telling the plan in which you can take this bike home by paying just 14 thousand rupees.

According to the down payment and EMI calculator given on the website BIKEDEKHO, which gives information about the two-wheeler segment, the bank associated with the company will give a loan of Rs 1,26,891 on this bike.

On this loan amount, you will have to make a down payment of Rs 14,099 after which an EMI of Rs 4,554 will be paid every month. The loan tenure for Suzuki Gixxer has been kept at 36 months and the bank will charge an interest rate of 9.7 per cent per annum on this loan amount.

After knowing the down payment plan of Suzuki Gixxer, now you know the complete details of the features and specification of this bike.

The company has launched this bike in only one variant, in which a single cylinder engine of 155 cc has been given which is based on air-cooled fuel injected technology.

This engine generates 13.6 PS of power and 13.8 Nm of peak torque, mated to a five-speed manual gearbox.

Talking about the braking system of this bike, the company has given disc brake in both its front and rear wheels, with which a single channel ABS system has been installed. Along with this, the tires of the bike have been given tubeless.

Regarding the mileage of the bike, Suzuki claims that it gives a mileage of 54 kmpl and this mileage is certified by ARAI.

Important notice: The loan, down payment and interest rates available on Suzuki Gixxer depend on your banking and CIBIL score.

If your banking or CIBIL score reports negative, then the bank can make changes in the loan amount, down payment, EMI and interest rates accordingly.