Buy Tata Tigor XE sedan with premium features by paying 67 thousand, will get mileage of 20 kmpl

If you want to buy a new sedan car, then know here the complete details of buying the low budget XE variant of Tata Tigor in a very easy way.

After the mileage hatchback cars in the country’s car sector, mid-range sedan cars are preferred, in which today we are talking about Tata Tigor, a popular car in the sedan segment, which offers features and mileage at a low price. is preferred.

To buy Tata Tigor, you will have to spend from Rs 5.67 lakh to Rs 7.84 lakh, but through the plans mentioned here, you can take this car home very easily.

According to the down payment and EMI calculator given on the car sector information website CARDEKHO, if you buy the XE variant of this Tata Tigor, then the bank associated with the company will give a loan of Rs 6.10 lakh on this car.

In which you will have to pay a minimum down payment of Rs 67,780 and after that pay monthly EMI of Rs 12,896 every month.

The tenure of the loan on Tata Tigor has been kept by the bank for 60 months and the bank will charge interest on this loan amount at the rate of 9.8 percent per annum.

If you want to buy this Tata Tigor after reading the down payment plan, then now know the complete details of the features and specifications of this car.

Tata Tigor is a low budget premium sedan that has been launched by Tata Motors in six variants. Talking about the engine and power of the car, it has been given an engine of 1199 cc, which is a 1.2 liter petrol engine.

The three-cylinder engine produces 86 PS of power and 113 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 5-speed manual and AMT gearbox.

Talking about the features of the car, it has a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with connectivity of Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Apart from this, features like keyless entry, auto AC, push button start-stop, two airbags on the front seat, ABS, EBD and rear parking sensors have been provided. Regarding the mileage of Tata Tigor, the company claims that this car gives a mileage of 20.3 kmpl.