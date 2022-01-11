Buy the country’s best selling scooter Honda Activa with full year warranty for half the price, will get 60 kmpl mileage

Buy the country’s best selling scooter Honda Activa with full year warranty for half the value, will get 60 kmpl mileage

Honda Activa is on the market right here in a low funds, with which the firm is giving a refund assure alongside with numerous different advantages, learn the particulars of the supply.

There’s a lengthy vary of mileage scooters in the two wheeler sector, whose value ranges from 50 thousand to 80 thousand rupees, if you happen to additionally wish to purchase a scooter however usually are not capable of purchase it attributable to low funds, then know right here about Honda Activa. Full particulars of the supply.

If you happen to purchase Honda Activa from the showroom, then for this you will need to pay from Rs 69,645 to Rs 71,391 however in the supply talked about right here, you should buy it for simply 30 thousand rupees.

In the present day’s supply on Honda Activa has been given by BIKES24, an internet site that sells second hand two wheeler, which has posted this scooter on its web site and has stored the value solely 30 thousand rupees.

In response to the info given on Bikes24, the mannequin of this scooter is 2015 and it has lined 78,859 km up to now. The possession of this Honda Activa scooter is first and its registration is registered at HR-29 RTO workplace, Haryana.

The corporate is providing a one-year warranty plan with sure circumstances on the buy of this scooter, alongside with a seven-day a refund assure plan.

In response to this a refund assure, if you happen to purchase this scooter and inside seven days it finds any defect or you don’t prefer it then you may return it to the firm.

After returning the scooter, the firm will refund your full fee to you with none deduction or any query. If you wish to purchase this Honda Activa after studying this supply, then now know the full particulars of the specification and mileage of this scooter.

The Honda Activa is powered by a single cylinder 109.51 cc engine that generates 7.79 PS of energy and eight.79 Nm of peak torque, mated to an automated transmission.

Speaking about the braking system of Honda Activa, the firm has given a mix of drum brakes in its entrance and rear wheels. Concerning the mileage of Honda Activa, the firm claims that this scooter offers a mileage of 60 kilometers per liter and this mileage is licensed by ARAI.