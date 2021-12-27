Buy the country’s cheapest micro SUV Maruti SPresso by paying 49 thousand, will get 20 kmpl mileage with premium features

If you like and want to buy Maruti Suzuki SPresso, then know here the complete plan to buy with this affordable plan.

In the car sector of the country, after mileage budget cars, micro SUVs are very much liked, due to which companies like Mahindra, Tata, Maruti have launched their cars in this segment.

In which today we are talking about Maruti Suzuki Espresso which is an attractively designed micro SUV, if you buy this micro SUV, then for this you will have to spend from Rs 3.78 lakh to Rs 5.43 lakh.

But here we will tell you about the plan through which you will be able to take this SUV to your home by paying very easy down payment.

According to the down payment and EMI calculator given on the car sector information website CARDEKHO, if you buy the LXI model of this SUV, then the bank associated with the company will give a loan of Rs 3.98 lakh on it.

After this loan, you will have to pay a minimum down payment of Rs 49,041 after which a monthly EMI of Rs 9,335 will be paid every month.

The loan tenure on this SUV has been kept by the bank for 60 months and the bank will charge interest at the rate of 9.8 percent per annum on this loan amount.

If you want to buy this Maruti Espresso, then after this down payment plan, know every small detail of its features and specification.

Maruti Espresso is the cheapest micro SUV in this segment, which Maruti has launched in the market with three variants, talking about the engine and power of this SUV, the company has given a 998 cc engine in it which is a 1.0 liter petrol engine.

This engine generates 68 PS of power and 90 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 5-speed manual and 5-speed AMT gearbox.

Talking about the features of the car, it has a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with connectivity of Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

With this, features like power windows, keyless entry, airbag on the driver’s seat, ABS, EBD, rear parking sensors, speed alert, seat belt reminder have been provided.

Regarding the mileage of the SUV, Maruti claims a mileage of 21.4 kmpl and this mileage is certified by ARAI.