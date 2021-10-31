Buy these phones of Redmi and Samsung under Rs 15,000 on Dhanteras, get great camera with strong battery

There are many such phones of Redmi and Samsung that you can buy under Rs 15000. These smartphones give you a great camera with a strong battery. Along with this, they are also famous mobiles, whose purchases are being done by people in large numbers even today.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T

Smartphone maker Xiaomi has launched the cheapest 5G variant Redmi Note 10T in India, starting at Rs 13,999. Redmi Note 10T 5G comes with a Dimension 700 chipset. In this you are given 48MP camera setup. In this you are given a 6.5-inch display. Talking about its battery, you get 5000 mAh battery setup in it.

Oppo A53s 5G

The price of Oppo A53s 5G with 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage is Rs 14,990 and Rs 16,990 respectively. It comes in Crystal Blue and Ink-Black colours. The smartphone packs AI triple rear camera setup, which includes a 13MP main camera, a 2MP portrait camera, and a 2MP macro camera. It has an 8MP selfie camera. It supports fast 5G network connection. A large 5000mAh battery is given in Oppo A53s 5G.

Samsung Galaxy M32

At a price of Rs 14,999, comes the Samsung Galaxy M32. It has all the features of M series phones. In this you get a better camera, a more powerful processor and a higher refresh rate FHD+ AMOLED display. In this phone you are given 20MP selfie camera.

Realme Narzo 30 (4G)

Priced at Rs 12,499, the Realme Narzo 30 comes with a new design, a powerful processor and an FHD+ display. The device packs a triple-camera set at the back which includes a 48MP primary camera, a 2MP macro camera and a 2MP, depth lens and LED flash. It is equipped with a 16MP single selfie-shooting lens at the front. Realme Narzo 30 comes with MediaTek Helio G95 chipset.

realme 8 5g

The Realme 8 5G comes at a price of Rs 13,999. It is the thinnest 5G smartphone in the 5G segment with an 8.5mm super slim body and comes with a 6.5-inch 90Hz Ultra Smooth display. The rear camera setup has autofocus. A 16-megapixel camera comes for selfie.

Poco M3 Pro 5G

The Poco M3 Pro 5G smartphone comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset with dual 5G support, 48MP triple cameras and a massive 5000 mAh battery. Poco M3 Pro is available in three color variants Power Black, Coolblue and Poco Yellow. The 4GB + 64GB model of this smartphone costs Rs 13,999 and the 6GB + 128GB variant costs Rs 15,999.