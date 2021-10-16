Buy this 2 lakh sports bike for 91 thousand, you will get 1 year warranty

I like sports bikes but are unable to buy because of being expensive. So this company is offering to buy KTM Duke 200 at less than half price. Know what this offer is here.

The segment of sports bikes in the two-wheeler sector of the country is very small in which we get only select bikes. In which the highest demand is for sports bikes from KTM, Suzuki, Yamaha and Hero companies.

In which today we are talking about KTM Duke 200 naked sports bike whose starting price is 1.85 thousand rupees. If you are also fond of sports bike but due to being expensive, you have not been able to buy this sports bike yet.

So we are telling you the complete details of the offer to buy this wonderfully designed KTM 200 Naked Sports for just 91 thousand instead of 1.85 thousand.

But before knowing that offer, you should know the complete details of the features and specification of this bike. In KTM Duke 200, the company has given a 199.5 cc single cylinder engine which is based on liquid cooled technology.

This engine generates maximum power of 25.83 PS and peak torque of 19.5 Nm. A 6 speed gearbox has been given with this engine.

Improving the braking system of the bike, the company has given disc brakes in its front and rear wheels, with which tubeless tires have been given.

Regarding the mileage of the bike, the company claims that this bike gives a mileage of 35 kilometers per liter.

After knowing the complete details of this KTM Duke 200 sports bike, now you know the complete plan to bring this bike home at a very low price.

Actually, a website selling second hand vehicles named CARS24 has listed it in the two-wheeler section of its site where its price has been kept at just 91 thousand rupees.

According to the information on the site, the model of this bike is from 2015. The ownership of the bike is first. This bike has covered 47,507 kms so far. The registration of the bike is in Delhi’s DL-01 RTO office.

The company is giving one year warranty on the purchase of this bike. Apart from this, a seven-day money back guarantee is also being given. As per this money back guarantee.

If you do not like this bike within seven days of buying this bike, you can return it to the company, after which the company will refund you the full payment.